JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning
Business Standard

'No trade war': Australia after China imposes import tariffs on barley

"The reality is they have used a process, quite fairly, around a belief that we have not been fair in our trade," agriculture minister says

Topics
Australia | China | Trade war

Reuters  |  Sydney 

australia
Agriculture Minister David Littleproud had earlier said Australia would consider going to the World Trade Organization after China on Monday announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19

Australia is not in a trade war with China, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said on Tuesday, a day after China announced import tariffs on Australian barley.

"No, there's no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that there's increased demand for iron ore out of China," the minister told a media briefing.

ALSO READ: World economy will struggle to bounce back from Covid-19 lockdowns: Reports

"The reality is they have used a process, quite fairly, around a belief that we have not been fair in our trade."

The minister had earlier said Australia would consider going to the World Trade Organization after China on Monday announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19.
First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 08:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU