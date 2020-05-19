'No trade war': Australia after China imposes import tariffs on barley

-
ALSO READ
China to buy $80-billion additional US goods under phase one trade deal
US-China trade war: Tariff relief may be tied to the failed deal from May
Amid uncertainty over US-China trade war, gold heading for a weekly gain
Fear of expanding US-China trade war sinks global equities; bonds rally
WTO extends ban on tariffs for digital trade, India set to benefit
-
Australia is not in a trade war with China, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said on Tuesday, a day after China announced import tariffs on Australian barley.
"No, there's no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that there's increased demand for iron ore out of China," the minister told a media briefing.
ALSO READ: World economy will struggle to bounce back from Covid-19 lockdowns: Reports
"The reality is they have used a process, quite fairly, around a belief that we have not been fair in our trade."
The minister had earlier said Australia would consider going to the World Trade Organization after China on Monday announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU