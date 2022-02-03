Nokia says revenue and margins to rise this year as turnaround gathers pace

-
ALSO READ
Nokia third quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage
Nokia shipped nearly 12.8 mn handsets in Q2 driven by 1.4, G and C series
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
80% fee cut for recognised institutes applying for patents: Piyush Goyal
Vivo patents phone with detachable in-display camera module
-
Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it expects its revenue to grow this year and set a higher target for long-term earnings margins as the company's recovery gathers pace after years of restructuring.
Nokia predicted its 2022 revenue will amount to between 22.6 billion euros and 23.8 billion euros ($25.5 billion-$26.9 billion), up from 22.2 billion last year. Analysts on average expected revenue of 23.06 billion, a Refinitiv poll showed.
"Our long-term target is to grow faster than the market and to achieve a comparable operating margin of at least 14%," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.
The producer of 5G technology and other network gear proposed a dividend of 0.08 euro per share for the 2021 financial year, the first owners will receive since a quarterly payout in mid-2019.
Nokia will also start a share buyback scheme with an aim to return 600 million euros of cash to shareholders over a period of two years.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU