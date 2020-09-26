North Korea's Kim Jong Un apologises for killing South Korean official

-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologised on Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals' disputed sea boundary, saying he's “very sorry” about the incident he called unexpected and unfortunate, South Korean officials said.
Kim's move will likely de-escalate tensions between the Koreas as it's expected to ease anti-North sentiments in South Korea over the man's death as well as mounting criticism of its liberal President Moon Jae-in.
