North Korea's Kim Jong Un apologises for killing South Korean official

Kim's move will likely de-escalate tensions between the Koreas as it's expected to ease anti-North sentiments in South Korea

Kim Jong Un | North Korea | South Korea

AP | PTI 

Kim Jong-Un
Kim Jong-Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apolog­ised on Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals' disputed sea boundary, saying he's “very sorry” about the incident he called unexpected and unfortunate, South Korean officials said.

Kim's move will likely de-escalate tensions between the Koreas as it's expected to ease anti-North sentiments in South Korea over the man's death as well as mounting criticism of its liberal President Moon Jae-in.

First Published: Sat, September 26 2020. 02:24 IST

