Not in our interest to go to war with Russia, says US; slaps more sanctions

The White House Press Secretary said that war with is not in the interest of the people of America. “It is not in our interest or in the interest of the American people for us to be in a war with Russia,” she added.

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in .

The United Kingdom and the European Union were set to take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russian and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities that has emerged in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from areas around Kyiv, including the town of Bucha.

The US acted against two of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, prohibiting assets from going through the US financial system and barring Americans from doing business with those two institutions.

In addition to sanctions aimed at Putin's adult daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, the US is targeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia's Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.

President Joe Biden called the latest round of sanctions “devastating.”

Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes continue in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol, British military intelligence said. Ten high-rise buildings are on fire in Sievierodonetsk after Russian forces shelled the town.

UNGA to vote to suspend from UNHRC

The UN General Assembly will vote on Thursday on a move by the US to suspend from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its aggression and invasion of .

The office of the President of the UN General Assembly said that the Emergency Special Session of the 193-member UN body will resume today at 10 AM and action is expected on the draft resolution to suspend Russia.

Yellen Warns War Threatens ‘Enormous Economic Repercussions’

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Wednesday that the war in threatens to inflict “enormous economic repercussions” globally, just as governments impose fresh sanctions on Russia and economists cut growth forecasts.

“Russia’s actions, including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world,” Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee.

Flee now or risk death, Ukraine tells people in east

Ukraine's deputy PM has asked residents of the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk to evacuate as fears grow that Russia will intensify attacks there. “It has to be done now because later the people will be under fire and face the threat of death," he said. Thousands are desperately trying to flee Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as Russia has intensified its strikes on the south and east of the country.