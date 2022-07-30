Not Pak Army chief's job to reach out to US over IMF loan: Ex-PM Imran Khan

-
ALSO READ
In a veiled attack, Imran Khan blames Pak Army chief Bajwa for his ouster
In a veiled attack, Imran Khan blames Pak Army chief Bajwa for his ouster
Pak Army Chief calls for dialogue to resolve all disputes with India
Imran Khan meets Pakistan Army Chief amid looming no-confidence motion
Kartarpur corridor represents Pak's commitment to religious freedom: Bajwa
-
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday criticised Army chief General Qamar Bajwa for seeking help from the US over a much-needed IMF bailout for the country, saying it is not the job of the head of the military to deal with economic matters and his intervention means the country is getting weaker.
Bajwa reached out to the US for the early disbursal of the nearly USD 1.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the official media reported on Friday, as the cash-strapped country faces the ignominy of a possible debt default due to its depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Bajwa spoke over the phone with the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week and also appealed to the White House and the US Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately expedite the nearly USD 1.2 billion loan, state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported, quoting sources in the Pakistan Army.
Commenting on the report, the ousted prime minister said it was not the Pakistan Army chief's job to deal with economic matters.
Khan said that this shows that neither the foreign governments nor the IMF trust the government and that is why the army chief took the responsibility, the Dawn newspaper reported.
If the Army chief was contacting the US and seeking help, it means that the country was getting weaker," he said.
However, he added that the US' help would not come without any reciprocal demands and added that he feared those demands would compromise Pakistan's national security.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU