Not Pak Army chief's job to reach out to US over IMF loan: Ex-PM Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister on Saturday criticised Army chief General Qamar Bajwa for seeking help from the US over a much-needed IMF bailout for the country, saying it is not the job of the head of the military to deal with economic matters and his intervention means the country is getting weaker.

Bajwa reached out to the US for the early disbursal of the nearly USD 1.2 billion loan from the Monetary Fund (IMF), the official media reported on Friday, as the cash-strapped country faces the ignominy of a possible debt default due to its depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Bajwa spoke over the phone with the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week and also appealed to the White House and the US Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately expedite the nearly USD 1.2 billion loan, state-run news agency Associated Press of (APP) reported, quoting sources in the Army.

Commenting on the report, the ousted prime minister said it was not the Pakistan Army chief's job to deal with economic matters.

Khan said that this shows that neither the foreign governments nor the IMF trust the government and that is why the army chief took the responsibility, the Dawn newspaper reported.

If the Army chief was contacting the US and seeking help, it means that the country was getting weaker," he said.

However, he added that the US' help would not come without any reciprocal demands and added that he feared those demands would compromise Pakistan's national security.

