Octogenarian Saudi king admitted to hospital for colonoscopy, asked to rest

-
ALSO READ
Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon 'negative behavior' in region
Peace prospects rise in West Asia after US' perceived retreat from region
India to provide assistance to families of two Indians killed in UAE: Envoy
Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Hadi steps down under Saudi pressure: Report
Erdogan pushes limit with US, NATO; tries mending ties with S Arabia, UAE
-
Saudi Arabia's octogenarian monarch underwent a colonoscopy on Sunday, state-run media reported, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed.
The report in the official Saudi Press Agency first said only that King Salman, 86, was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi port city of Jiddah for medical tests, without elaborating.
Later in the day, state-run media reported that he had a colonoscopy, and nothing abnormal was found. Doctors instructed King Salman to stay in the hospital for “some time” to rest, state-run media reported, without specifying how long.
The monarch's health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom.
King Salman ascended to the throne in 2015 and has appointed his 36-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as his successor. However, he has also already empowered Prince Mohammed to lead day-to-day affairs.
Since his elevation to power, Prince Mohammed has upended the kingdom with dizzying social reforms, sidelined royal rivals and cracked down on perceived opponents, sparking controversy.
Earlier this year, state media reported that King Salman was hospitalised in Riyadh to have the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced.
In 2020, he had surgery to remove his gallbladder after a stint in the hospital that revived speculation about the state of his health.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU