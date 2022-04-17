Oil and edible import bills surge by 60% in Pakistan, says report

-
Amid a declining economy, Pakistan’s oil and eatable import bills surged by 59.98 per cent to $21.87 billion in the July-March period, according to local media reports by ANI.
Last year, in the corresponding period, the import bill surged to $13.67 billion owing to higher international prices and massive depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee.
The country’s overall import bill surged to 49.10 per cent to $58.87 in the nine months ending September 2021. The new government has decided to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund from today.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan reiterated his allegations of a foreign conspiracy behind his ouster and said he knew that the “match was fixed” when a no-confidence motion was moved against him.
Addressing a huge rally here on Saturday night, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman sought to know from the people whether his government was a victim of “conspiracy or interference”.
