Oil and edible import bills surge by 60% in Pakistan, says report

Amid a declining economy, Pakistan’s oil and eatable import bills surged by 59.98 per cent to $21.87 billion in the July-March period, according to local media reports by ANI.

Last year, in the corresponding period, the import bill surged to $13.67 billion owing to higher prices and massive depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee.

The country’s overall import bill surged to 49.10 per cent to $58.87 in the nine months ending September 2021. The new government has decided to resume talks with the Monetary Fund from today.

Former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated his allegations of a foreign conspiracy behind his ouster and said he knew that the “match was fixed” when a no-confidence motion was moved against him.

Addressing a huge rally here on Saturday night, the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman sought to know from the people whether his government was a victim of “conspiracy or interference”.