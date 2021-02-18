Oil jumps $1/bbl as Texas freeze shut production, prompts US output drop

-
ALSO READ
Oil rises on declining US crude stocks, hopes of Covid-19 vaccine
Oil prices reach highest in a year on US growth optimism, supply restraint
Oil prices rise on fears of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Oil prices edge lower amid doubts over US stimulus, rising Covid cases
Back from the Covid abyss: Oil stages remarkable turnaround; back above $50
-
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, as frigid Texas temperatures shut production across the largest U.S. crude producing state, with the unusually cold weather expected to hamper output for days or even weeks.
Brent crude settled at $64.34 a barrel, gaining 99 cents, or 1.6%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $61.14 a barrel, rising $1.09, or 1.8%. Both benchmarks were at their highest levels since January last year.
Oil has been supported by OPEC+ supply curbs, Saudi Arabia's additional cuts and hopes of a demand rebound due to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Historic cold weather since the weekend in Texas, which supplies the bulk of U.S. crude and is part of the main U.S. refining hub, has propelled prices even higher.
"This has just sent us to the next level," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. "Crude oil WTI will probably max out somewhere pretty close to $65.65," Yawger said.
The U.S. deep freeze has shut an estimated 1 million barrels a day of production and is expected to disrupt production for several days if not weeks, industry experts said, as wellheads have frozen over and pipelines have shut.
At least a fifth of U.S. refining output has been knocked offline, which is hampering demand for crude at the same time production is down, said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.
"There's a bit of a push-pull happening because even though the supplies are shut in, the refiners are also down so there's not much of a call for it," Kilduff said.
Unlike the hurricanes that can violently strike U.S. Gulf Coast oil operations, Kilduff said he doesn't expect infrastructure damage from the freezing temperatures.
"This will all thaw out and things should ramp up rather quickly," he said.
In a statement that helped ease fears that OPEC and allied oil producers would announce plans to raise output after meeting next month, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and oil producers must remain "extremely cautious."
The stronger price environment has put more attention on OPEC+, which groups OPEC, Russia and allied producers. It meets to set policy on March 4.
OPEC+ sources told Reuters that the group's producers are likely to ease curbs on supply after April given a recovery in prices.
U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 12 to about 468 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.4 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute data showed.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) oil inventory data will be released Thursday respectively, delayed a day after a holiday on Monday.
(GRAPHIC: OPEC+ base case scenario - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xegpbwmqzvq/opecdeficit.png)
(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Sonali Paul and Shu Zhang in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio, Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU