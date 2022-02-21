Oil prices jump on fresh warnings over Ukraine-Russia conflict

gained more than $1 in early trade on Monday on rising jitters over potential conflict between and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said would be cut off from financial and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded

Brent crude futures were up $1.34, or 1.4%, at $94.88 a barrel at 2312 GMT after hitting a high of $95.00 in early trade.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.68, or 1.8%, at $92.75 a barrel after hitting a high of $92.93.

"If a Russian invasion takes place as the U.S. and U.K. have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

