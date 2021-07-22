Oil surges 4% amid better risk appetite despite weak demand outlook

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
-
Oil prices rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in US oil inventories last week and a weaker demand outlook due to rising Covid 19 infections.
Brent crude futures had gained $2.53, or 3.65 per cent, to $71.88 a barrel by 18.41 pm IST. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $2.63, or 3.91 per cent, to $69.83 a barrel.
“Oil ... is appearing to have found support as risk appetite increases once again,” Ricardo Evangelista, ActivTrades analyst said.
“This support comes after the pronounced falls registered during the last few sessions, which were triggered by apprehension over the impact of the Delta variant ..., as well as the agreement between Opec+ countries to increase production.”
Oil prices dropped on Monday following a deal in Opec+ to boost supply by 400,000 bpd each month from August through December.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU