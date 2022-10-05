JUST IN
Gold retreats as dollar index perks up ahead of US jobs data report
One in every two South Koreans have been infected with Covid-19: Report

Nearly one in two South Koreans have been infected with Covid-19, with the reinfection rate on the rise, the government said Wednesday

IANS  |  Seoul 

Covid-19 patients leave a makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)
Photo: AP

Nearly one in two South Koreans have been infected with COVID-19, with the reinfection rate on the rise, the government said Wednesday.

A total of 48 per cent of the country's population have so far tested positive for the virus, said Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official in charge of disaster management, during a regular briefing, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim also said the reinfection rate has steadily increased from 9.65 per cent in the fourth week of August to 10.17 percent in the first week of September and 10.92 per cent in the third week of September.

Kim said the reinfection risk substantially decreases when the person has been vaccinated.

The country reported 34,739 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 12:56 IST

`
