One of two black boxes from crashed China plane found

Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week in forest-clad mountains with 132 people onboard, the aviation regulator

Topics
Civil Aviation | China | plane crash

Reuters 

China
A piece of wreckage of the China Eastern's flight MU5735 are seen after it crashed on the mountain in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week in forest-clad mountains with 132 people onboard, the aviation regulator said.

The device is the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China official told a media briefing. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Most of the jet appears to have disintegrated upon impact, although some debris and human remains have been found.

First Published: Thu, March 24 2022. 02:21 IST

