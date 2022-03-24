One of two black boxes from crashed China plane found

-
ALSO READ
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Boeing ready to assist China Eastern Airlines with probe into plane crash
No survivors found in Chinese plane crash; 132 lives feared lost
China launches safety overhaul of civil aviation after plane crash
China says one of two black boxes from China Eastern plane crash found
-
Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week in forest-clad mountains with 132 people onboard, the aviation regulator said.
The device is the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China official told a media briefing. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Most of the jet appears to have disintegrated upon impact, although some debris and human remains have been found.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU