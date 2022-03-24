One of two black boxes from crashed China plane found

Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week in forest-clad mountains with 132 people onboard, the aviation regulator said.

The device is the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Administration of official told a media briefing. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Most of the jet appears to have disintegrated upon impact, although some debris and human remains have been found.

