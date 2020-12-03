OPEC+ agrees to raise oil output by 500,000 bpd from January: Report

-
ALSO READ
Oil falls to 5-month low over fresh lockdowns, Libyan crude production
Crude oil prices ease after Opec+ agrees to relax output curbs next month
OPEC, Russia seen easing oil production cuts from August: Report
Oil prices fall after OPEC raises crude output as US Covid-19 cases surge
Oil prices rise over 1% after US crude, fuel stockpiles draw down
-
By Alex Lawler, Rania El Gamal and Olesya Astakhova
LONDON/DUBAI/MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and Russia on Thursday agreed to a modest oil output increase from January by 500,000 barrels per day but failed to find a compromise on a broader and longer term policy for the rest of next year, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.
The increase means the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia, a group known as OPEC+, would move to cutting production by 7.2 million bpd, or 7% of global demand from January, compared with current cuts of 7.7 million bpd.
The curbs are being implemented to tackle weak oil demand amid a second coronavirus wave.
OPEC+ had previously been expected to extend existing cuts until at least March.
But after hopes for a speedy approval of anti-virus vaccines spurred an oil price rally at the end of November, several producers started questioning the need to keep such a tight rein on oil policy, as advocated by OPEC leader Saudi Arabia.
OPEC+ sources have said Russia, Iraq, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates have all to a certain extent expressed interest in supplying the market with more oil in 2021.
Four OPEC+ sources said the group would now gather every month to decide on output policies beyond January and monthly increases are unlikely to exceed 500,000 bpd.
OPEC+ has to strike a delicate balance between pushing up oil prices enough to help their budgets but not by so much that rival U.S. output surges. U.S. shale production tends to climb above $50 a barrel.
Monthly meetings by OPEC+ will make price moves more volatile and complicate hedging by U.S. oil producers.
Crude prices were little changed after the OPEC+ decision at around $48 a barrel.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin in London; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jane Merriman and Marguerita Choy)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU