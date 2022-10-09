JUST IN
Sri Lankan PM stresses need for further growth in trade with India
China's Covid-19 policy responsible for exodus of MNCs, says report
Investment projects worth Rs 10,000 crore under execution in J-K
Amid energy crisis, desperate Europeans return to firewood for warmth
OPEC's sovereign right to decide on oil production: Hardeep Singh Puri
Moody's downgrades Pakistan with 'C rating' citing increased govt liquidity
American Tower Corp weighs offer for stake in Vodafone Towers unit
UK needs to cut 200,000 govt jobs over next few years to avoid debt spiral
Fading rate hike relief pushes stocks lower, oil up after jobs report
Gas price cap: European Union lawmakers struggle to iron out differences
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Nissan Motor pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds
Business Standard

OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy: US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen

Kremlin praises Opec+ for countering US 'mayhem' in global energy markets

Topics
Janet Yellen | OPEC output | Global economy

Reuters 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the Opec+ grouping to cut oil production was “unhelpful and unwise” for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Sunday praised Opec+ for agreeing production cuts that had successfully countered the “mayhem” sown by the United States in global energy markets. “We're very worried about developing countries and the problems they face. We continue to think that markets are functioning pretty well and are generally appropriate given the underlying differences across countries and policies and economic situations ” Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.

She also criticised allies for being slow to send financial aid to Ukraine.

“The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is far too slow,” Yellen added, pointing out that some countries that had pledged assistance had not got round to disbursing it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Janet Yellen

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 22:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.