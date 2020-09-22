Opposition parties in Pakistan launch alliance to oust PM Imran Khan

-
Demanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's (pictured) immediate resignation, the country’s major Opposition parties have launched an alliance to hold a country-wide protest movement to oust his government.
A 26-point joint resolution was adopted on Sunday by the All Parties Conference, which was hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party and attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and several other parties.
At a joint press conference after the end of the multi-party meeting, JUI-F chief Mualana Fazl ur Rehman read out the resolution and said that the Opposition parties have agreed to launch an alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to organise countrywide protests.
