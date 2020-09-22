Opposition parties in Pakistan launch alliance to oust PM Imran Khan

Demanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's (pictured) immediate resignation, the country’s major Opposition parties have launched an alliance to hold a country-wide protest movement to oust his government.

A 26-point joint resolution was adopted on Sunday by the All Parties Conference, which was hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party and attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and several other parties.

At a joint press conference after the end of the multi-party meeting, JUI-F chief Mualana Fazl ur Rehman read out the resolution and said that the Opposition parties have agreed to launch an alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to organise countrywide protests.