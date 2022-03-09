Opposition seeks Pak PM Imran Khan ouster, moves no-confidence motion

Pakistan’s opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister on Tuesday, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

The move comes after the opposition, led by the People’s Party (PPP), rallied thousands of supporters to demonstrate against Khan, raising the prospect of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation.

“Resign in 24 hours and face us in an election,” PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, told the rally just outside the capital Islamabad.

“Or be prepared for a no-confidence move.” The opposition later submitted a formal request requiring Khan to seek a parliamentary vote of confidence. The opposition needs a simple majority of 172 and says it requires just 11 more votes to force Khan out.

“We will have more than 172 votes,” said Bilawal Bhutto’s father, Asif Ali Zardari, a former president. Khan won a confidence vote last year by six votes.

Pakistan’s next general election is due by 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)