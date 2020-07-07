Our army still stands strong with India in conflict with China: US

The US military “will continue to stand strong” in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else, a top White House official has said, after the navy deployed two aircraft carriers to the strategic South China Sea to boost its presence in the region.

“The message is clear. We’re not going to stand by and let China or anyone else take the reins in terms of being the most powerful, dominant force, whether it’s in that region or over here,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday.



“And the message is clear. Our military might stands strong and will continue to stand strong, whether it’s in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else,” Meadows said in response to a question.

He was told that India banned Chinese apps because Indian soldiers were killed by Chinese troops last month and asked what’s the mission of the two aircraft carriers — the Ronald Reagan and the Nimitz — and what’s the American mission.

The troops are locked in an eight-week stand-off in several areas in Ladakh.

The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian soldiers dead as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments.