Our red lines stay unchanged, ready for outcome: UK as Brexit talks resume

As talks resumed in Brussels, Britain said on Monday its red lines remained unchanged but that it hoped to reach a trade deal with the if the bloc chose to make progress.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly 1 trillion dollars in annual trade before transitional arrangements end on December 31.

“Our red lines haven't changed and we're preparing for whatever the outcome is," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky. "Of course our preference is to get a deal and that is open to the Europeans if they choose to make the progress that's needed," he said. Meanwhile, has reiterated he is “confident (the UK) will prosper" outside the EU if a post- trade deal is not agreed with the bloc.

Britain and the have a week to 10 days to find a way to unlock trade talks, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday, after both sides called on the other to move their position on two of the most troublesome areas. The trade talks resume after there was little movement on the most contentious areas — so-called “level playing field” fair competition rules and fisheries —last week when the two sides missed the latest mid-November deadline.

"We really are in the last week to 10 days of this, if there is not a major breakthrough over the next week to 10 days then I think we really are in trouble and the focus will shift to preparing for a no trade deal and all the disruption that that brings," Coveney told Ireland's Newstalk radio station.