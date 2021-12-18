Over 2,500 Myanmar refugees flee to Thailand amid clashes: Reports

-
More than 2,500 people crossed into Thailand from Myanmar in the past two days to escape fighting between Myanmar troops and rebels, Sputnik reported citing Thai media on Friday.
Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj, who leads the Thai province of Tak bordering the conflict-hit Karen state, said in a Thai Public Broadcasting Service report that there were hundreds of children among the refugees.
Thai authorities are working to provide everyone with food and shelter, he added.
Clashes between ethnic minority separatists from the Karen National Union and troops loyal to Myanmar's military government, in power since the February 1 coup, erupted this week after soldiers raided the province.
In recent weeks, the UN Human Rights Office has received multiple reports of villages being burned, including protected structures, such as places of religious worship and residential buildings.
Since the coup, General Min Aung Hlaing's forces have repeatedly failed to respect their obligations under international law to protect the country's people, said Colville.
As a result, more than 1,300 individuals have lost their lives and another 10,600 have been detained.
