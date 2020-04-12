Over 22,000 healthcare workers infected by Covid-19 globally: WHO

The cases have globally surpassed 1,780,315 with over 108,828 deaths. The United States has been the worst hit country with 532,879 cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Accordind to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Covid-19 pandemic has hit over 22,000 healthcare workers across 52 countries and regions.

According to its daily situation report on Saturday, 22,073 Covid-19 cases among healthcare workers have been reported to the WHO as of Wednesday, April 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said the number is probably under-represented as there is so far no systematic reporting of infections among healthcare workers to the WHO.

Preliminary results suggest healthcare workers are being infected both in the workplace and in the community, most often through infected family members.

To protect frontline healthcare workers, the WHO stressed the correct use of personal protective equipment like masks, goggles, gloves, and gowns.

Noting the risk of burnout among healthcare providers, the WHO called for respecting their right to decent working conditions.

Lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to 'deadly resurgence' of Covid-19

The WHO warned countries against hastily lifting restrictions which have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Addressing a press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions.

WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence."

Expressing concern over health workers getting infected by the virus, the WHO DG said: "Every month, we will need to ship at least 100 million medical masks and gloves; up to 25 million N95 respirators, gowns and face-shields; up to 2.5 million diagnostic tests; and large quantities of oxygen concentrators and other equipment for clinical care."

Tedros said WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually and safely easing restrictions.

He informed that globally, nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have now been reported to WHO.

To support countries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter to inform that the 'WHO has launched 3 tools to help managers and planners calculate health workers, supplies and equipment needed to care for Covid-19 patients'

