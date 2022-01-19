Pak capital Islamabad on alert after gunmen shot three policemen

-
Following the overnight gun attack on police in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the city was put on alert after a warning issued by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of similar terror incidents, local media reported on Wednesday.
The federal capital was put on alert on Tuesday, according to The News International.
A policeman was shot dead and two others were injured at a checkpoint yesterday. On Monday night, a gunbattle took place in which two people were shot dead, before two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police checkpoint in the vicinity of the Karachi Company police station, as per the publication.
"This was not an incident of dacoity or theft. Terrorists opened fire on them (police officials). This is a signal for us that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad," The News International reported quoting the Interior Minister.
Rashid Ahmad said threats regarding terrorist activities in the country were present and the government was investigating the tragic incident which occurred in the capital city of the country Monday night.
