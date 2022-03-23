Pak, China sign accords to further strengthen 'iron-clad friendship'

-
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed ways to further strengthen the “iron-clad friendship” between the two countries as the two sides signed five agreements to deepen their bilateral cooperation in various fields, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
The agreements were inked in Islamabad on Monday after the meeting between Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang. Wang is in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) as a special guest at the invitation of Qureshi.
