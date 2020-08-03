Pak foreign and defence ministers visit LoC to take stock of situation

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where they were briefed by the Army about the latest situation, according to officials.

The two ministers, accompanied by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf, visited the Chiri Kot Sector.

In a video message released before his visit, Qureshi said he was visiting the along with the Defence Minister to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The two ministers visited the Chiri Kot Sector where they were briefed by the Army about the latest situation of the LoC, officials said.

India has firmly told that the Union Territory of has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Issues related to are an internal matter of India, the Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated.

has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories.

India has categorically told the community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

