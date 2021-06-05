Pak Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says Islamabad to fence Iran border

-
ALSO READ
Iran begins construction at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
UN urges Iran to address concerns on nuclear, ballistic missile programmes
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism": Details here
Iran dampens hopes for early agreement in dispute over 2015 nuke deal
-
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid before heading to his two-day visit to Waziristan stated in a video message on Friday that the government would fence its border along Iran.
He said the fencing on the western border would be completed by the end of the year to stem the incidents of terrorism and infiltration, reported The Frontier Post.
Rashid said incidents of terrorism were rising in Islamabad. Last night, two police officials were killed, he said adding that in his government tenure, as many as nine policemen were killed.
After relaying his video message, the Interior Minister went on his Waziristan visit. He would participate in the passing out parade of Scout Training Academy, Mir Ali.
The minister would also inaugurate a passport office in Miran Shah. He will hold meetings with the officials of Frontier Corps and civil administration, reported The Frontier Post. The long and insecure border between the two countries has long been notorious for the alleged cross-border movement of terrorists.
Human traffickers have also been using these unfrequented routes for human trafficking to European countries via Iran and Turkey.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU