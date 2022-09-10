Pak pegs flood losses at $30 billion, UN chief calls for 'massive' help

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Pakistan: Sharif-led govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as new Punjab Governor
China applauds Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remark on CPEC
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “massive” international support for flood-ravaged Pakistan while visiting the country on Friday, while Islamabad put the cost of flood-related damage at $30 billion.
Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains have triggered floods that have swept away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops, and killed more about 1,400 people.
Huge areas of the country are inundated and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted. Both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.
“I call on the international community that Pakistan needs massive financial support, as according to initial estimates the losses are around $30 billion”, Guterres told a joint news conference in the capital Islamabad, after meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his two-day visit.
Sharif said ‘Pakistan needs an infinite amount of funding’ for its relief effort, adding the country ‘will remain in trouble as long as it doesn’t receive sufficient international assistance’.
In July and August, Pakistan recorded 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rainfall — nearly 190 per cent more than the 30-year average. The southern province of Sindh has been overwhelmed, with 466 per cent more rain than average.
The United Nations has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster.
In July and August, Pakistan recorded 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rainfall — nearly 190 per cent more than the 30-year average.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU