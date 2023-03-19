Pak's effort to curb trade deficit leads to rising unemployment: Report

-
-
Pakistan’s effort to curb trade deficit by restricting imports is rapidly morphing into a bigger crisis of rising unemployment, according to a report.
“An increasing number of businesses are either scaling back operations or shutting down production mainly for one reason: the unavailability of imported raw materials.
Curbing imports of raw materials to improve the trade balance is tantamount to cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face,” according to the Dawn.
According to noted economist Hafiz A Pasha, the number of unemployed people will increase by over 2 to 8 million by the end of 2022-23. Given that the labour force consists of 75.3m people, he said the unemployment rate will approach 10 per cent “probably for the first time”. The upcoming torrent of unemployment is the direct outcome of a self-inflicted, conscious decision. Exports also dropped 23 per cent in February year-on-year.
Structural flaws built over decades can’t be fixed in a jiffy, Dawn reported adding that the state is unloading its heaviest burden onto its weakest people, and that it’s time for policymakers to push the reset button on import restrictions.
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 23:07 IST
