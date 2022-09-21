Pak's ousted PM Imran Khan to launch protest rally against Sharif-led govt

-
-
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to launch a protest movement' against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government from Saturday demanding early elections.
Khan also said he would soon give a call for long march' on Islamabad to send the imported government home.
I am going to start a movement against the government from Saturday (Sept 24) and you (lawyers) have to stand up for law and be part of this to achieve Haqiqi Azadi' (real freedom), he said while addressing a lawyers' convention outside the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court here.
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 23:36 IST
