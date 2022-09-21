JUST IN
Pak's ousted PM Imran Khan to launch protest rally against Sharif-led govt
Russia 'shamelessly violated' UN Charter in Ukraine, says Joe Biden
Putin mobilises 300,000 more troops, wields Ukraine nuclear threat
Nearly 14.7 million kids infected with Covid-19 since 2020 in US: Report
Jaishankar meets Turkish FM after Erdogan's neutral Kashmir reference
Ukraine conflict: Putin announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens
India, Israel, UAE, US express commitment to deepen economic partnership
US: At least 8 people injured in Chicago residential building blast
Dutch king unveils aid in billions to households struggling with inflation
3 killed in protest against Iran's morality police over Mahsa Amini's death
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Germany takes over Uniper for $8 billion amid Europe's energy crisis
Business Standard

Pak's ousted PM Imran Khan to launch protest rally against Sharif-led govt

Khan also said he would soon give a call for long march' on Islamabad to send the imported government home.

Topics
Imran Khan | Shehbaz Sharif | Protest

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Imran Khan
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to launch a protest movement' against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government from Saturday demanding early elections.

Khan also said he would soon give a call for long march' on Islamabad to send the imported government home.

I am going to start a movement against the government from Saturday (Sept 24) and you (lawyers) have to stand up for law and be part of this to achieve Haqiqi Azadi' (real freedom), he said while addressing a lawyers' convention outside the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Imran Khan

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 23:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.