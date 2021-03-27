Pak successfully test fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

JUST IN
In retaliatory move, China now sanctions UK entities and lawmakers

The Army's media wing said that the missile has a range of 900 kilometers. Shaheen 1-A with its sophisticated and advanced guidance system is a highly accurate missile system

Topics
Pakistan  | Pakistan army

Sajjad Hussain | PTI  |  Islamabad 

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from Strategic Plans Division, strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations

Pakistan on Friday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 900 kilometres, the Army said.

The test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system, the media wing of the Pakistani army - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

The Army's media wing said that the missile has a range of 900 kilometers. Shaheen 1-A with its sophisticated and advanced guidance system is a highly accurate missile system.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from Strategic Plans Division, strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations. Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed wh­o­le-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

First Published: Sat, March 27 2021. 01:25 IST

