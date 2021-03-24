Pak suffering due to imposition of rulers without people's will: Zardari

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif for accusing army chief of rigging elections
Pak court indicts ex-president Zardari, his sister in money laundering case
Gilgit-Baltistan election concludes amid tight security; counting begins
Maryam Nawaz says Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his party is like Covid disease
Pakistan opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face movements
-
Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the country has been suffering due to the imposition of rulers without the will of the people.
On the occasion of Pakistan Day here, Zardari stressed the need for treating all provinces equally, while noting that feelings of hatred and vendetta have harmed the nation.
"We have to treat all units of Pakistan equally and this is the recipe of a strong, stable and developed Pakistan... The state will be strengthened by following the constitution," said the former president.
He also paid homage to former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
Meanwhile, the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - has postponed its long march planned for later this month, amid differences within the alliance on the issue of resigning from the assemblies.
The PPP, chaired by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has reservations over linking the resignations with the march and had sought time to hold consultations within its Central Executive Committee (CEC) before informing the PDM of its decision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU