Pakistan approves Bill to roll out higher taxes, nears IMF bailout

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a money bill aimed at raising revenues to fulfil the demands set by the Mone­­tary Fund (IMF) for seeking a $1.1 billion loan facility to avoid an economic meltdown.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 or ‘mini-budget’ was approved in the lower lower house of Parliament days after the urged the cash-starved country to take strong measures to avoid getting into a “dangerous place” where its debt needs to be restructured.

The bill increases sales from 17 to 25 per cent on luxury items. The general sales has been raised from 17 per cent to 18 per cent.

People will also have to pay more for business-class air travel, wedding halls, mobile phones, and sunglasses, Geo News reported.

“The prime minister will also unveil (further) austerity measures in the next few days,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said, adding: “We will have to take difficult decisions”.

The bill would help collect the IMF-dictated Pak Rs 170 billion by June end when the current financial year ends.

The government is in a race against time to implement the tax measures and reach an agreement with the .

The has given a deadline of March 1 to for implementing all the measures.

- PTI

