Pakistan approves Russia's Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Belt and Road Initiative: Pakistan to seek debt relief from China
Russia's Sputnik-V has become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Pakistan for emergency use after China's Sinopharm and the one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

"Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorisation)," the minister, Faisal Sultan, told Reuters in a WhatsApp text message.

Another candidate, developed by CanSino Biologics Inc(CanSinoBIO), has also completed clinical trials in the South Asian nation of 220 million people.

First Published: Wed, February 10 2021. 02:34 IST

