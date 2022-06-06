JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Beijing to allow indoor dining, further easing Covid-19 restrictions
Business Standard

Pakistan army to get Rs 1.4 trillion next fiscal year, says report

Defence spending often comes under scrutiny at the time of the announcement of the annual budget when allocati­ons for various sectors are earmarked

Topics
Pakistan  | Pakistan army

Press Trust of India 

Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's armed forces are likely to be allocated Rs 1.4 trillion (USD 7.6 billion) in the budget for the next fiscal year, about Rs 83 billion higher than the current year, a media report said on Sunday.

Defence spending often comes under scrutiny at the time of the announcement of the annual budget when allocati­ons for various sectors are earmarked.

The allocation of Rs 1.453 trillion ($7.6 billion) would be about Rs 83 billion higher than the outgoing year's allocation of Rs 1.37 trillion, an increase of almost six per cent, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The increased amount, defence sources say, will be consumed mostly by the allocation for employees-related expenses, salaries and allowances of servicemen.

Other heads of the budget include civil works, which caters for the military infrastructure development and repairs; physical assets that relate to local purchases of arms and ammunition and some imports and the related costs; and operating expenses, which cover costs incurred on transport, ration, training and treatment, the report said.

Ruling alliance seeks answers on giving ISI verification powers

Pakistan's ruling alliance have questioned PM Shehbaz Sharif's decision to empower the spy agency ISI to conduct verification of all government officers before their induction, appointments and postings, as well as promotions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 06 2022. 00:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.