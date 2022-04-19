Pakistan braces for worst diesel shortage amid harvesting season: Report

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Shehbaz Sharif gears up to be elected as the new Prime Minister: Report
China applauds Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remark on CPEC
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been warned by economists and industry experts that the country would face the worst shortage of diesel next month amid the harvesting season as its stocks are plummeting, Express Tribune reported.
Sources told The Express Tribune that the experts had urged Premier Shehbaz to increase oil prices in order to avoid the swelling price differential claims that accumulated to around Rs 60 billion in only one month of April 2022.
The prime minister was also informed that there would be no protests if the oil prices were increased. However, protests would start if diesel was not available in the market due to poor financial health of the oil industry on account of rising price differential claims. The interesting thing was that there was no approval from the government to clear the price differential claims of the oil industry.
Further, PM Shehbaz had refused to increase the oil prices despite the grave situation of the oil industry.
The sources said that diesel stocks were depleting fast as only 18-day supply remained in the country.
The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was the country's largest oil exporter. Earlier, it had made an attempt to import diesel by floating a tender but no trader participated.
Now, the PSO had arranged one diesel cargo at the highest premium rate of $13 due to non-availability of diesel in the global market following the Russia and Ukraine war.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU