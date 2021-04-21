Pakistan gets payment relief as UAE extends deadline over $2-billion loan

The United Arab Emirates has rolled over the pending payment of a $2 billion loan by Pakistan, amid a three-day visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qure­shi to the nation.

The payment relief, announced by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a Twitter post, comes days after the South Asian nation reached an agreement with the Monetary Fund on a resumption of a $6 billion bailout program.

Having averted a financial crisis just two years ago, finds itself with little room for policy errors due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The central bank expects the will expand by around 3 per cent in the year to June, after a rare contraction in the previous 12 months.

Qureshi started a three-day official visit to the on Saturday, while his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was due to arrive in the nation on Sunday, government officials said.