Pakistan Opposition parties start protests to oust Imran Khan govt

Nine major Opposition parties formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month to begin a nationwide agitation against the government

Pakistan  | Imran Khan

Reuters 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Supporters of Pakistan’s Opposition parties were converging on a stadium in the city of Gujwanwala on Friday to begin a countrywide protest campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.

Nine major Opposition parties formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month to begin a nationwide agitation against the government. Khan said he wasn’t afraid of the Opposition’s campaign.

First Published: Sat, October 17 2020. 01:27 IST

