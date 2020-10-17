Pakistan Opposition parties start protests to oust Imran Khan govt

-
Supporters of Pakistan’s Opposition parties were converging on a stadium in the city of Gujwanwala on Friday to begin a countrywide protest campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.
Nine major Opposition parties formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month to begin a nationwide agitation against the government. Khan said he wasn’t afraid of the Opposition’s campaign.
