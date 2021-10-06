Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication efforts

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
US: Trump urges Biden to reinstate travel ban on Muslim countries
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
-
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and discussed polio eradication efforts and the foundation's support towards improving nutrition in Pakistan, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.
Khan highlighted Pakistan's continued progress against polio and appreciated the assistance provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in this regard, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The country has reported only one case of wild poliovirus (WPV) this year and positive WPV environmental samples have decreased substantially," the prime minister was quoted as having said.
While the progress is positive, the work is still ongoing, he said, adding that his government remains committed to ending all forms of polio in the country.
Gates pledged his foundation's continued support to the Pakistani polio eradication program for ensuring that no child in Pakistan is at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus, the statement added.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU