Pakistan PM Imran Khan confident ahead of trust vote in Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Time for performance has arrived, Pak PM Imran Khan tells his ministers
PM Imran Khan's minister admits to Pakistan role in Pulwama blast
Imran Khan announces Rs 1.1 trn package to address infra issues in Karachi
Pakistan's anti-corruption body approves fresh case against Nawaz Sharif
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared confident of winning a trust vote in the National Assembly on Saturday even as the ruling party has warned rebels that those who vote against him would be disqualified.
Khan, 68, decided to take a vote of confidence in the lower house of Parliament after his finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was defeated in the closely-fought Senate election on Wednesday. The Opposition demanded the Prime Minister's resignation after the debacle.
The floor test will take place without the Opposition as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday decided to boycott the vote of confidence on Khan's government.
The special National Assembly session has been convened on the directives of President Arif Alvi.
According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the session is being held today on the one-point agenda of the Prime Minister's vote of confidence, and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will table a resolution in the House on which voting will be held.
Prime Minister Khan will have to get 171 votes in the House of 341 to remain in office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU