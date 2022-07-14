Pakistan reaches a staff-level agreement with IMF for $1.2-bn loan

has reached a staff-level agreement with the Monetary Fund to resume its loan program, according to a government official familiar with the matter.

A $1.2 billion disbursement is expected in August after the IMF’s management gives final approval, the person said, asking not to be identified before a formal announcement. Representatives for the IMF in and the nation’s finance ministry didn’t reply to emails seeking comment.

The disbursal would offer relief to the South Asian nation, whose foreign-exchange reserves can cover less than two months of imports. Inflation has accelerated to a 13-year-high. has raised electricity tariffs and almost doubled diesel pump prices over the past two months to meet IMF conditions.

The Washington-based lender has also agreed to increase the loan program size by $1 billion -- taking it to a total $7 billion -- and extend it through June 2023, the person said.