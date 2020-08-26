Pakistan reports 482 new coronavirus cases; tally reaches 294,193

registered 482 new cases on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 294,193, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 12 patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of fatalities have reached 6,267.

A total of 278,939 people have recovered across the country.

There are 8,987 active COVID-19 patients, it said.

Sindh reported the maximum 128,676 cases, Punjab 96,466, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,831, Islamabad, 15,546, Balochistan 12,664, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,745 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,265 cases.

So far, total 2,512,337 tests have been carried out in the country, including 24,593 in the last 24 hours.

