Pakistan's $1-billion gas tender receives no takers amid energy crisis

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises lowest bidder in Coal India's import tender: Report
CNG, PNG prices spike; govt says awaiting data to make gas allocation
Oil Ministry freezes gas allocation, prices of CNG, PNG spike
Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from GAIL India: Report
Tata Motors emerges lowest bidder for electric buses in CESL tender
-
Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.
In an unusual development, state-owned Pakistan LNG didn’t receive a single offer in a $1 billion liquefied natural gas purchase tender, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. That illustrates both the extent of the global fuel shortage, and also the reluctance of suppliers to sell to a country in the depths of an economic crisis.
It’s the fourth time in roughly a month that Pakistan — which is already suffering frequent blackouts -- has failed to complete an LNG purchase tender. The relatively poor country is reliant on energy imports, meaning it’s been hit especially hard by soaring prices. Inflation has topped 20 per cent, and the government is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a financial rescue package.
Already elevated Asian gas prices started rising further over the last few weeks on increasing supply disruptions from Russia to the US.
Global LNG flows are being redirected to energy-starved Europe, where utilities are willing to pay more than emerging markets. Thailand and India have also been curbing purchases due to the high prices, but they’re not in as perilous a situation as Pakistan.
The world’s fifth-most populous country was looking to buy 10 LNG cargoes from the spot market for delivery from July to September via the tender that closed on Thursday. Pakistan bought almost half of its LNG on the spot market last year, with the rest coming under long-term deals, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF.
Even if Pakistan’s tender had garnered offers from suppliers, the traders said it wasn’t clear that the government would have been able to make any purchases due to the soaring prices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU