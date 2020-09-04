Pakistan's economic future is now linked to China, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister has said that China’s growth rate is faster than any other country in the world, and Pakistan can benefit from the manner in which has developed and has lifted its people out of poverty.

In an interview with Qatar-based Al-Jazeera, Khan has said that Pakistan’s economic future is now linked to and the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing are 'better than ever before'.

On Kashmir dispute, Khan said he is hopeful that Pakistan and India can sort out the issue. He reiterated he has never been in favour of a military solution. He further said other nations are not responding to the human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is because countries are worried about their commercial interests.





"We have knocked on all doors and we will keep doing so. I have spoken at the United Nations and to heads of states. This is an extreme injustice, not just for the people of Kashmir, if this escalates and breaks out into a conflict between Pakistan and India, this has implications for the rest of the world."

When asked about peace talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban, Khan said Pakistan enjoys a good relationship with the US because both “are partners of peace in Afghanistan." However, he added that power-sharing agreement between Afghanistan and the Taliban is a “very complicated situation.”

"This is the nearest we've gotten to peace in Afghanistan."

"Why can't we have good relations with everyone? Why do we have to choose? We have a good relationship with the US because we are both partners of peace in Afghanistan."

When asked about not fulfilling his promises he made two years back when he came to power, Khan replied, “Reforming the economy overnight is impossible, Pakistan has moved in the right direction over the last two years.” Khan also said that his government had “an excellent relationship" with the military.