Pakistan's upper house of parliament passes law for central bank's autonomy

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
T20 WC SF2 PAK vs AUS highlights: Wade's cameo takes Australia into final
T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Highlights: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, tops Group 2
T20 WC, Pak vs NZ Highlights: Rauf picks 4 as Pakistan wins by 5 wickets
-
Pakistan's upper house of parliament put the seal on Friday on a law backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give the central bank more independence in decision-making.
The new legislation, passed by 43-42 votes and with immediate effect, was among the most important of conditions by the IMF for revival of a stalled $6 billion funding. The lower house had earlier this month also passed the law.
The bill gives the bank independent powers to control price stability and monetary policy, plus guaranteed tenure for its governor.
It also stops the government borrowing from the bank. The IMF review board is next meeting on Feb. 2 to discuss a due tranche of $1 billion, which was delayed twice at Pakistan's request pending the legislation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU