Pakistan sees biggest increase in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

on Thursday reported 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 511,921.

The country also reported 46 more deaths, taking the toll to 10,818.

The surge came as Sindh province reported 1,769 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)