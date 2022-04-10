Pakistan Speaker, Dy Speaker resign, trust vote finally takes off

-
Pakistan's Speaker and Deputy Speaker tendered their resignations just ahead of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.
In an impassioned speech, Speaker Asad Qaiser cited his 26-year-old friendship with Imran Khan for his decision, even as he recalled his association with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.
Soon after this, Imran Khan's supporters staged a walkout in an apparent protest against Qaiser's move.
Meanwhile, the no-trust vote process commenced a few minutes past midnight, Indian Standard Time.
