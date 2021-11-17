Pakistan to provide training to Afghanistan's aviation staff: Report

-
Pakistan will be providing professional training to Afghanistan's aviation staff in areas of security, traffic controlling, firefighting, air forecast, and airport management, said the Afghan embassy in the country.
Citing a statement, Khaama Press reported that the bilateral agreement was reached during the visit of Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Motaqi to Pakistan.
Both the countries also agreed to be conducting ten flights every week between Kabul and Islamabad. Two flights would be carried out by large planes and the rest flights by small ones.
"The number of seats will be increased from 1,000 to 1,500 and planes will be able to fly from any airport of Pakistan to Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Kandahar," the statement read which was cited by Khaama Press.
Meantime, Afghanistan's planes will also be allowed to fly to the airports of Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar, it added.
