Pakistani dissidents hail their country's Supreme Court ruling

-
ALSO READ
Iranian Foreign Ministry accuses West of 'fuelling tensions' in Gulf
Biden will decide on sanctions on India: US official on Russian S-400 deal
CAATSA sanctions on India would be 'extraordinarily rash': Senator Cruz
Pak, China sign agreements to further strengthen 'iron-clad friendship'
Have not determined yet on potential CAATSA waiver to India on S400: US
-
A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country's Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its unlawful dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said.
This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years, it said in a statement.
SAATH said while the latest Supreme Court judgment is a positive step it is also important that the horrendous practice of 'disappearing' people should end.
Prominent members of SAATH include former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Member of Parliament Mohsin Dawar, former ambassadors Husain Haqqani and Kamran Shafi, former editor of Daily Times Rashed Rahman, columnist Mohammed Taqi, journalists Taha Siddiqui, Gul Bukhari and Marvi Sirmed, and activists Gulalai Ismail, Tahira Jabeen, Shahzad Irfan and Farhan Kaghzi.
Scant regard was given to the Constitution, the Economy, Foreign Affairs, and Governance, under Imran Khan, they said.
The Opposition was relentlessly pursued for no reason by the coercive organs of the 'Hybrid Junta', they added.
The dissident journalists, politicians, diplomats, and intellectuals, several of whom live in exile for fear for their lives, cited the persecution of some of their colleagues.
Talking about Ali Wazir, an imprisoned member of the National Assembly, the SAATH statement said he was locked up for nine months on a completely spurious charge for which no proof has been presented in three years and bail has been denied against the spirit of the constitution.
In its statement, SAATH hoped that Pakistan's institutions of state will realise that it never helps to 'engineer' politics and that all Institutions should operate within the confines set for them by the Constitution.
It is also hoped that Pakistan will now go to fair and free polls and that the government that is formed after the people have spoken will give immediate attention and relief to the oppressed communities, whether in Balochistan or in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, the SAATH statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU