Paul Manafort's bail revoked; sent to jail ahead of bank fraud trial

Paul Manafort is heading to jail, ahead of his trials for bank fraud and money laundering.
A judge in Washington revoked Manafort’s bail on Friday after being told by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s lawyers that Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, attempted to tamper with witnesses for his trial.
Manafort has "abused" the trust placed in him six months ago, the judge said.
