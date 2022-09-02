People must defend US democracy from 'MAGA Forces', says President Biden

-
The United States faces the possibility of having rights to abortion and same-sex marriage rolled back if so-called "MAGA forces" are allowed to take back control of the country, US President Joe Biden said in excerpts of a speech he will deliver later tonight.
Later Thursday, Biden will deliver a speech on the "battle for the soul of the nation" in Pennsylvania. Biden campaign officials earlier this week filed documents with the Federal Election Commission, moving him closer to an official run at a second term .
"So tonight I have come here to the place where it all began to speak plainly to the nation about the threats we face... MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said in remarks as prepared for delivery on Thursday.
Biden also said Americans must defend democracy, because it is not guaranteed.
"MAGA" refers to the "Make America Great Again" slogan of former US president and political rival Donald Trump. Trump has yet to formally announce or file for a 2024 presidential campaign.
