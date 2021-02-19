Petrobras CEO resisting pressure from Bolsonaro to resign: Report

-
ALSO READ
Brazil practically winning battle against coroanvirus: Prez Jair Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro to world: Brazil wrongly portrayed as an environmental villain
Brazil is returning to normal from coronavirus pandemic, says Bolsonaro
Big Oil meets Big Tech: Microsoft deepens ties with Brazil's Petrobras
Protests in Brazil support President Bolsonaro in anti-vaccine stance
-
The chief executive of Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is resisting pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro to resign following tensions over rising fuel prices, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Roberto Castello Branco was appointed CEO of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled firm is known, when Bolsonaro took office at the start of 2019, and he has dealt periodically with the president's complaints about prices.
While Bolsonaro has expressed sympathy for truckers threatening to strike over higher diesel prices, Castello Branco said their complaints are not the company's problem and insisted that Petrobras will set prices independently of political pressure.
"He won't give in and he does not plan to leave," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
"There was a time when the board of directors was pro-government, and now it's independent." On Thursday, Bolsonaro signaled his dissatisfaction with the Petrobras CEO during an announcement about lower fuel taxes.
"The head of Petrobras said a few days ago: 'I don't have anything to do with truckers.' That's what he said, the head of Petrobras. That's going to have a consequence obviously," Bolsonaro said during a live video chat after markets closed.
Petrobras has been raising fuel prices since a Reuters report on Feb. 5 disclosed details of its revised pricing policy, which led analysts to downgrade the company' shares on concerns of possible political interference.
"I can't and wouldn't interfere at Petrobras - even if something will happen at Petrobras in the coming days," Bolsonaro said on Thursday. "Something needs to change. It will happen."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU