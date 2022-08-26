PetroChina logs best-ever profit, benefits from high global energy prices

-
ALSO READ
From supply shock to demand shock: New crisis hits semiconductor industry
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
Will banning cheap Chinese phones make India a handset-making hub?
TMS Ep234: Chinese phones, GST collections, markets, Bharat NCAP rating
Cheap but claiming lives: Banned Chinese manjha keeps killing edge
-
PetroChina posted its best-ever first-half earnings as the nation’s top oil and gas driller benefited from soaring global energy prices, and said that government stimulus is starting to lift Chinese oil demand.
The firm reported 82.39 billion yuan ($12 billion) in net income for the first half of the year, up 55 per cent from the same period in 2021, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Revenue rose 35 per cent to 1.61 trillion yuan.
Global crude prices averaged $105 a barrel in the first six months, 62 per cent higher than last year, providing a windfall to producers after several years of depressed prices. PetroChina has invested heavily in maintaining steady oil production while boosting gas output to match the country’s goal of tapping into cleaner fuels.
PetroChina’s smaller state-owned peer Cnooc Ltd. more than doubled its first-half profit to 71.9 billion yuan. Cnooc has more direct exposure to rising oil prices than PetroChina because it’s mostly focused on offshore drilling and doesn’t have massive refining and petrochemical factories. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Asia’s biggest refiner, completes the earnings reports for China’s big three oil companies on Sunday. PetroChina also disclosed a 3.1 per cent increase in oil and gas output to 845 million barrels of oil equivalent, in response to Beijing’s order to enhance domestic energy supply amid an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.
The benchmark Brent oil price spiked to a 13-year high of over $130 a barrel in early March on the prospect of supply disruption after Russia invaded Ukraine and Western countries vowed to enforce an embargo on Russian oil.
PetroChina recorded a 3.4 per cent growth in domestic oil output and 4.4 per cent rise in domestic gas production. PetroChina’s capital expenditure was at 92.31 billion yuan in the first half of 2022, up 25 per cent from a year ago, as the firm expanded oil and gas exploration. That represented 38 per cent of the annual budget this year.
PetroChina’s refinery throughput dipped 1.4 per cent to 597.5 million barrels in the first half of 2022, while sales of gasoline, diesel and kerosene combined were down 11.1 per cent to 71.43 million tonnes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU